IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
IsoEnergy Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.73.
About IsoEnergy
Featured Articles
