IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

IsoEnergy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.73.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

