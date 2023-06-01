Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

