Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 1,017,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,755.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

