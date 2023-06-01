Head to Head Survey: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) & Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Ally Financial 16.42% 14.79% 0.84%

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Ally Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 Ally Financial $8.43 billion 0.95 $1.71 billion $4.07 6.55

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surrey Bancorp and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ally Financial 2 9 5 0 2.19

Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $34.87, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Ally Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Surrey Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on consumer financial and insurance products such as vehicle service and vehicle maintenance contracts, and guaranteed asset protection. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment includes Ally Home Mortgage (ALM) offering and bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged asset-based and cash flow loans to middle-market companies, with a focus on busine

