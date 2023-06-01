Critical Contrast: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) vs. iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iEntertainment Network and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 0 3 16 0 2.84

Intuit has a consensus target price of $491.35, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intuit $12.73 billion 9.22 $2.07 billion $7.92 52.92

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81%

Summary

Intuit beats iEntertainment Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

