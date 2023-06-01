Contrasting Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RoboGroup T.E.K.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies
|$48.47 million
|2.11
|-$7.89 million
|($0.31)
|-15.06
RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RoboGroup T.E.K.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.08%.
Profitability
This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RoboGroup T.E.K.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies
|-14.06%
|-14.61%
|-11.88%
Summary
Byrna Technologies beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About RoboGroup T.E.K.
RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following divisions: STEM, Professional, and Robotek. The STEM division comprises science, technology, engineering, and mathematics mainly intended for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools (K12), and home schooling. The Professional division include technological training solutions. The Robotek division focuses its activities in the Israeli market. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
