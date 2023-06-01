Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) vs. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Critical Survey

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aethlon Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 24.06 -$10.42 million ($0.74) -0.41 Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.56 -$14.86 million ($1.54) -17.59

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -77.32% -66.47% Anika Therapeutics -14.15% -3.77% -3.08%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment is involved in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

