Reviewing ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ECB Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 6.05% 1.58% 0.23% Timberland Bancorp 33.04% 12.20% 1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.63 $2.72 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $71.13 million 2.72 $23.60 million $3.24 7.27

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

