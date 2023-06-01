QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.