QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

