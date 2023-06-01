Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $322.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.68. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.