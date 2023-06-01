Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $17.83

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,900 shares of company stock worth $685,026 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

