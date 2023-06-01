Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$36.78

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.78.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$27.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.18.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

