Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $12.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,127 shares of company stock valued at $195,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.