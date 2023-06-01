WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WSFS stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
