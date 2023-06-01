WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

