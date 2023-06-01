UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial
In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial
UMB Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UMB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.