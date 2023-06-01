UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

