Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $511.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

