Michael de Picciotto Sells 2,333,127 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.14), for a total value of £7,815,975.45 ($9,658,892.05).

AML stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 737.20 ($9.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on AML. Barclays upped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 300 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($1.98) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 500 ($6.18).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

