Julian Dunkerton Buys 350,000 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £276,500 ($341,695.50).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Julian Dunkerton purchased 1,929,874 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,524,600.46 ($1,884,083.61).

On Thursday, May 4th, Julian Dunkerton purchased 4,511,910 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £3,429,051.60 ($4,237,582.30).

Superdry Price Performance

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 74.90 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 184.40 ($2.28). The firm has a market cap of £79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.22.

About Superdry

Liberum Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.18) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

