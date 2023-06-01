Jos Sclater Acquires 23,066 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater purchased 23,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £195,599.68 ($241,719.82).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 900 ($11.12) on Thursday. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 732 ($9.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 930.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 995.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.34 million, a PE ratio of -6,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -24,666.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVON shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.30) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

