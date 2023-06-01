Simon Carter Purchases 28,302 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter bought 28,302 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £99,906.06 ($123,462.75).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($74,069.12).

British Land Price Performance

British Land stock opened at GBX 343 ($4.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 544.80 ($6.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.17.

British Land Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,072.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.24) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

