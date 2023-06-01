Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $17.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

Several brokerages have commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $214,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 755,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $214,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 755,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares in the company, valued at $89,629,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,566. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

