Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $29.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,798,965 shares of company stock worth $329,232,106. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 32.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 322,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Core & Main by 175.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

