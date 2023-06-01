Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT at $119.50

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Nestlé Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $118.73 on Monday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
