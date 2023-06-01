Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $223.75

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

STERIS stock opened at $199.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average of $190.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.