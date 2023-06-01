PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $18.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,566.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $816,344 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.51 million, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

