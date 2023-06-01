Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $164.56

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

