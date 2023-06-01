Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $136.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,766,972 shares of company stock valued at $208,541,541 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $109.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

