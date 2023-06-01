Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) PT at $20.00

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of AI opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

