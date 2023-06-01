Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $48.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

