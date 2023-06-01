Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT at $994.29

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $994.29.

A number of analysts have commented on FQVTF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.23) to GBX 1,310 ($16.19) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($9.89) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $20.13.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.