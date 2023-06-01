Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $181.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLAF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $209.00 on Monday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $150.96 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.24.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

