Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $9.79

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lucid Group by 382.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,347,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

