PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.93. 1,566,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,654,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.