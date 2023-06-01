Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 138533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

