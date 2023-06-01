Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 138533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.
IART has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences
In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.