Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Duncan Neale Acquires 1,607 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Duncan Neale purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490.85 ($3,078.16).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.89) on Thursday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.51 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.35. The company has a market capitalization of £828.17 million, a PE ratio of 355.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is presently 1,627.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.27) price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

