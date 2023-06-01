Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.00. The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 27,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 134,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

