SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $22.98. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 89,161 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
