SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $22.98. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 89,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

