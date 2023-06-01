W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $8.20 to $7.90. The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.94. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 648,699 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 735.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.