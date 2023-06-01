ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.80. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 276,502 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICL. Barclays decreased their price target on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ICL Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in ICL Group by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Down 2.7 %

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

