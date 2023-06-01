Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $9.09. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 6,191,911 shares trading hands.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,456,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 379,560 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.