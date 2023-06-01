Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 539683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Down 3.2 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.