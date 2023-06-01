Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $890.00. The company traded as high as $921.78 and last traded at $880.20, with a volume of 3352706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $812.73.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.79.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $336.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.