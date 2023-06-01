Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adbri from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ADBCF opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Adbri has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

