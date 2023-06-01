Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,108.0 days.

Shares of APMSF opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

