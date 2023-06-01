Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 561.5 days.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Proximus has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Proximus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOF)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.