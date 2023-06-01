Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 561.5 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Proximus has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

