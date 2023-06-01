ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 780,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,405.0 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management, and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

