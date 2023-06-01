Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.
Yunji Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of YJ stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.19.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.
