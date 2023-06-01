Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of YJ stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

Yunji Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 272.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.