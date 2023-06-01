América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Down 3.3 %

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.