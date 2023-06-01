TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $72.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,828 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,483.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $72.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

