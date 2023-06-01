TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $72.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,828 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,483.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $72.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Analyst Recommendations for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

