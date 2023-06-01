Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $201.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $140.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.63. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $200.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

